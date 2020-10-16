One reported dead in shooting incident near JNJ Liquor in Paso Robles

–Paso Robles Police officers are responding to a shooting incident reported Thursday at 5:25 p.m. near JNJ Liquor at 3355 Spring St. in Paso Robles.

One person is confirmed dead and another person shot in the arm, according to police scanner traffic.

Police are looking for a suspect in a silver Honda with a license plate of 5JZW523, police say. A CHP helicopter is circling the area in search of the suspect.

The police department posted to social media: “Please stay away from J&J’s Liquor on the north end of town. We are investigating a shooting.”

