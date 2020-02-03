One transported to hospital after collision Sunday evening 

Paso Robles News|Monday, February 3, 2020
Posted: 6:15 am, February 3, 2020 by News Staff

–Sunday evening at 6:14 p.m., Paso Robles Police and Paso Robles Fire responded to the intersection of 13th & South River Rd, for a 2 vehicle traffic collision. When emergency crews arrived on scene they saw that a vehicle was on its side in the middle of the intersection blocking traffic. The vehicle overturned was a Silver Kia Soul and the other vehicle disabled in the intersection was a gray Nissan Altima. One person sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance. The intersection was clear as of 7 p.m.

Report and photos by Anthony Reed

