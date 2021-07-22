One Wealth Management opens office in Paso Robles

-One Wealth Management, an investment advisory and insurance services firm with offices around the United States, has partnered with the team at Cone & Associates Financial Planning to open its first Central Coast office in Paso Robles. This new partnership means access to a suite of financial services and enhanced technology for the firm’s network of clients.

Working together over the past decade, Financial Advisors, Norm Cone and Anne Crabbe, CFP, along with Renee Athey will continue to serve clients from the Paso Robles office (located at 935 Riverside Ave, Suite 11) and leverage the One Wealth Management’s expansive network and support staff. This partnership builds upon the experience of the local financial advisor team and expands the products and services available to clients.

“Our team at Cone & Associates is honored to partner with One Wealth Management,” says Norm Cone, founder and Financial Advisor. “Our steadfast approach to provide clients with dedicated and personalized service comes together through this partnership with an expanded suite of financial services and enhanced technology to serve our clients even better.”

Moving forward as One Wealth Management, clients will benefit from additional resources in the areas of risk management, tax savings, portfolio design, personalized insurance and business planning, which includes premium finance and succession planning.

“This partnership means access,” said Anne Crabbe, a 14-year Financial Advisor. “We can offer our clients more tools to achieve financial success. I look forward to working with the robust One Wealth Management team to enhance our personalized client approach.”

One Wealth Management has offices in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago and now Paso Robles. For more information visit their website.

