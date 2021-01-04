O’Neill Vintners & Distillers acquires Rabble Wines

–O’Neill Vintners & Distillers has announced the acquisition of Rabble Wines in Paso Robles, California.

Founded by longtime Paso Robles vineyard manager Rob Murray in 2010, Rabble Wines produces premium, Paso Robles AVA wines. The acquisition signals another investment by the growing O’Neill Vintners & Distillers.

Rabble Wines is inspired by the everyday farming challenges Murray encountered as a vineyard manager, grower and entrepreneur. In 2010, Murray set about creating Rabble Wines in Paso Robles to prove that despite Mother Nature’s untamable ways, he would succeed in producing rabble-rousing wines.

“Moving Rabble into the O’Neill portfolio is a great win for our consumer and for the brand,” says Murray. “I know Rabble will continue to provide authenticity and adventure under the leadership of visionary entrepreneur Jeff O’Neill. I am enormously proud of what we built with Rabble and am excited about turning my focus towards Tooth & Nail Wine Company, which promises to continue disrupting the stodgier aspects of the wine world.”

“O’Neill is laser-focused on creating sustainable growth through our innovative brands and offering approachable wines to Millennials and upcoming Gen Z consumers,” said Jeff O’Neill, CEO of O’Neill Vintners & Distillers. “Rob has created a unique brand that maintains relevance in an industry that frequently finds itself a little behind. His efforts resonate with forward-thinking, modern wine drinkers. Rabble fits well within our growing portfolio of nationally-distributed brands.”

O’Neill will carry on the quality and spirit of Rabble Wines made from Paso Robles AVA fruit in its own Paso Robles winery facility, focusing on the core tier of Rabble Cabernet Sauvignon SRP $24.99, Rabble Zinfandel SRP $24.99, Rabble Red Blend SRP $15.99 and Rabble Rosé SRP $15.99. These wines offer the augmented reality experience Rabble Wines are renowned for, the first US winery to use AR on wine labels. Details of the purchase were not disclosed. To learn more about O’Neill Vintners and Distillers, visit www.ONeillWine.com. To learn more about Tooth & Nail Wine Company please visit www.toothandnailwine.com.

Share this post!

email

Related