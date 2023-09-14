O’Neill Vintners & Distillers promotes new Central Coast director of winemaking

– O’Neill Vintners & Distillers has announced Amanda Gorter has been promoted to Director of Winemaking, Central Coast. In this newly created role, Gorter will focus on supporting the growth and strategic innovation of O’Neill’s Central Coast brands, according to the company.

“Amanda possesses a vision and inspiration for the Central Coast,” said Jeff O’Neill, founder and CEO of O’Neill Vintners & Distillers. “We cannot wait to see her continued success, particularly when it comes to her nose for innovative wines.”

In her previous role, Gorter served as the Lead Winemaker for Robert Hall Winery in Paso Robles where she focused on cultivating the Robert Hall brand and cellar team while expanding her own portfolio. Gorter, who loves to explore the possibilities of the Paso Robles AVA created Paso Verde, an adventurous, naturally low ABV alternative white wine made from Mediterranean varietals. Gorter was also instrumental in developing the award-winning Charles Woodson’s Intercept wines, working in close collaboration with Woodson, and she spearheaded Robert Hall’s first sparkling wine, making a Méthode Champenoise sparkling Grenache Blanc.

“I love putting a new spin on any project I undertake,” Gorter said of her penchant for experimenting with anything from food to wine to interior design. “That is probably one of the main reasons I like working at O’Neill, because of the trials and innovation we have both the permission and the capacity to execute.”

Gorter has been with O’Neill Vintners & Distillers since 2013, steadily climbing the ranks from harvest intern at O’Neill’s Parlier winery facility to a Production Enologist. In 2016, she earned a winemaking certificate from the University of California, Davis, was promoted to assistant winemaker and relocated to O’Neill’s Paso Robles winery facility at Robert Hall. In 2021, O’Neill Vintners and Distillers awarded her its O’Neill Leader of the Year Award for displaying leadership, consistency, and dedication. The following year, Gorter was selected for the California Agricultural Leadership Program, a 17-month experience designed to help emerging, mid-career agricultural leaders enhance their skills and contribute to the long-term success of their farms, ranches, nurseries, and other similar operations.

Born and raised in the Central Valley to a third-generation Californian agricultural family, Gorter appreciates the relaxed environment offered by a lifestyle connected to the land. Gorter graduated from the University of California, Davis, in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences.

