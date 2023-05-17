Mid-State Fair marketplace looking for local artisans and growers

Marketplace designed to showcase Central Coast products, locally made goods

– Applications for the 2023 California Mid-State Fair’s Mission Market Place are now available. The marketplace is designed to showcase Central Coast products and locally made goods. It will give twenty artisans, growers, and producers a home to showcase their locally grown or hand-crafted items to over 300,000 fair-goers. Product examples could include things like honey, olive oil, spices, nuts, teas, breads, baked goods, dried fruit, jerky, preserved foods, artisan cheese, coffee, as well as handcrafted or repurposed items.

The fair will provide each of the participants with product placement in the marketplace located in Estrella Hall, the fair’s largest indoor commercial building. Vendors must provide the product and pricing, and the fair will do the rest. The fair will staff the marketplace, provide display options for most products, and space for products with unique needs. Vendor spaces cost $435 plus a 20% commission on products and services sold.

Vendors who participate beyond product display by offering demonstrations, sampling, and product education, will receive a discount of up to $100 on their participation fee.

Applications are due by Wednesday, May 31, online at www.MidStateFair.com. For more information, contact Teresa Dellaganna at teresa@midstatefair.com.

Visit SLO Cal, San Luis Obispo County’s Destination Marketing and Management Organization, will also add its “SLO Cal Crafted” brand to the Mission Market Place in 2023.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

Share To Social Media