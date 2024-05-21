Online applications now being accepted for Mid-State Fair positions

Employment, volunteer positions available

– Online applications are now being accepted for multiple employment and volunteer opportunities at the 2024 California Mid-State Fair. The fair is looking for people who would be interested in temporary work this summer in the categories of admissions, event staff, maintenance, and stagehands.

In addition, the fair’s “Friends of the Fair” program is looking for people who wish to volunteer their time organizing and implementing the 2024 fair. Volunteers help manage the exhibits program, decorate the buildings, and assist guests throughout the 12-day event. Volunteers are asked to dedicate at least 10 hours helping at one workday before the fair and at least one two-hour shift during the fair.

To learn more and to apply to work and/or volunteer, please visit the applications page on our website www.MidStateFair.com.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

