Online auction raises money for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Bidding closes this Thursday at 9 p.m.

– The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center hosted its annual gala, “A Night in the Museum,” on Friday, featuring a living art experience, stage performances, farm-to-table dining, and three auctions. One of these auctions, accessible online to the community, is currently underway until Nov. 16 at 9 p.m.

The online auction, open to both gala attendees and those unable to participate in person, boasts a diverse array of items and experiences. From overnight getaways and ziplining adventures to fine wining and dining, countywide musical performances, and even Jiu Jitsu experiences, bidders have a range of options.

To participate in the auction, the public can visit pryoutharts.org or directly access the auction site here. Online bidding is secure, with user-friendly instructions available on the site.

All proceeds from the auction contribute to supporting the youth arts center and its talented young artists, many of whom showcased their skills at the gala.

About Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has been offering free visual and performing arts classes to children aged 5 to 18 since 1998. Founded by artist and philanthropist Donna Berg, the nonprofit aims to provide a safe space for all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas to learn and participate in the arts, irrespective of their socioeconomic status.

By fostering the arts and self-expression, the youth arts center provides a creative outlet for young people to navigate life’s challenges positively. The organization has supported over 10,000 students in finding their voices, building confidence, pursuing higher education, and steering clear of negative influences such as gangs. The programs, covering art, dance, music, theatre, and creative enrichment, including video production, digital music creation, and culinary arts, are offered at no cost to all enrolled students.

The youth arts center relies on private support from generous donors who recognize the positive impact of arts education on the well-being of community youth. More information is available at pryoutharts.org.

