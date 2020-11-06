Online discussion to talk about undergraduate student research opportunities at Cuesta College

–The community, along with students, faculty, and staff, is invited to an online discussion to learn about undergraduate student research opportunities at Cuesta College. As part of the “Faculty Lecture Series,” the presentation features a panel of “Faculty Innovators” who conduct research while providing research opportunities for students in various disciplines.

The free online event is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. Registration is available at bit.ly/facultyinnovators. The Zoom Webinar link will be emailed to registrants on Monday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m.

Undergraduate research opportunities at Cuesta College are made possible by grant support from the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Improving Undergraduate STEM Education (IUSE) program.

“The goal with the grant is to expand the culture of undergraduate research that was already happening at Cuesta College and find a systematic approach that would allow for more students to participate,” said Laurie McConnico, NSF IUSE Project Director and Cuesta College Biology instructor. “These research opportunities are critical in how students can ultimately have success in STEM fields when they transfer to a four-year university or engage in the workforce. We’re proud to offer these opportunities across all STEM disciplines, and we look forward to being able to bring those experiences to even more students.”

Presenters include the following Cuesta College faculty innovators:

Eltahry Elghandour, Engineering

Silvio Favoreto, Biology

Jeff Jones, Engineering

Laurie McConnico, Biology

Lise Mifsud, Anthropology

Guillermo Alvarez Pardo, Mathematics

Feride Schroeder, Physical Sciences

To learn more about undergraduate research opportunities at Cuesta College, visit the webpage at bit.ly/cuesta-undergrad-research. For additional questions about the program or to get the event link after the registration deadline, please email grants@cuesta.edu or Laurie McConnico at laurie_mcconnico@cuesta.edu.

