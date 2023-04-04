Online registration now open for Central Coast wine, spirits, vinegar competitions

Commercial wineries, distilleries, businesses encouraged to enter

– The California Mid-State Fair is now accepting online registration for the California Craft Spirits Competition, Central Coast Vinegar Competition, and Central Coast Wine Competition.

The Central Coast Wine Competition, hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair, promotes the quality and diversity of commercial wineries while recognizing the fastest-growing wine region in California. The eligible counties are Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura.

The Central Coast Vinegar Competition provides a venue for vinegars to be professionally judged with the goal to educate consumers regarding the quantity and styles of vinegar produced in the United States.

The California Craft Spirits Competition helps promote the craft distillers that are producing the finest quality artisan spirits inside and outside of California. The competition welcomes craft distillers from all over the United States, offering an additional division for craft spirits produced outside of the state.

Discounted early-bird registration runs now through Sunday, May 21, with an entry cost of $65 per wine, $65 per vinegar, and $80 per spirit.

Starting Monday, May 22, the entry fee is $85 per wine, $85 per vinegar, and $90 per spirit, until registration closes on Tuesday, May 30.

Winning entries are displayed during all twelve days of the fair for the community to see.

For more information, or to enter, please visit https://centralcoastwinecomp.com/.

