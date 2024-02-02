Online registration now open for wine, olive oil, spirits, vinegar competitions

Discounted early-bird registration for the competitions runs now through May 19, with the final day to register being May 28

– The California Mid-State Fair is now accepting online registration for the Central Coast Wine, Olive Oil, Spirits, and Vinegar Competitions. Peachy Canyon Winery was named “2023 Winery of the Year” and Calivirgin Olive Oil was awarded the newest honor of “2023 Olive Oil Producer of the Year” with both companies receiving a custom jeweled belt buckle and a feature on a billboard along Highway 101 North in San Luis Obispo. Winning entries are also displayed during the California Mid-State Fair for over 330,000 visitors to see.

The Central Coast Wine Competition promotes the quality and diversity of commercial wineries while recognizing the fastest-growing wine region in California. The Central Coast Wine Competition is the largest evaluation event for wines produced exclusively from grapes grown in California’s Central Coast AVA and is hosted by three central coast fairs: the California Mid-State Fair, Contra Costa County Fair, and the Monterey County Fair.

The Central Coast Olive Oil Competition, in partnership with the Lodi Grape Festival, provides a venue for olive oils to be professionally judged with the goal of educating consumers regarding the quantity and styles of olive oil produced in California.

The California Craft Spirits Competition helps promote the craft distillers that are producing the finest quality artisan spirits inside and outside of California. The competition welcomes craft distillers from all over the United States, offering an additional division for craft spirits produced outside of the state.

The Central Coast Vinegar Competition provides a venue for vinegars to be professionally judged with the goal of educating consumers regarding the quantity and styles of vinegar produced in the United States. Discounted early-bird registration for the Central Coast Olive Oil Competition runs now through March 24, with the final day to register being March 31.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

