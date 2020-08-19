Online video game creation and cartooning classes offered this fall

–Local artist and game designer Raymond Mullikin will be teaching classes related to Cartooning and Video Game creation online through Outschool during the Fall season.

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, participants can take “Draw Like a Cartoonist.” A class called “App Attack! Coding Video Games & Apps for Computers & Mobile Devices” will then begin on Monday, Sept. 21, followed by a class called, “Designing Your First 3D Video Game” which begins on Monday, Sept. 28. In addition, several different classes focused in different areas of animation and creative writing will be taught at different times from September to November. Classes are open to students ages 6 and older and happen through the Outschool website.

In “App Attack! Coding Video Games & Apps for Computers & Mobile Devices,” students will learn to create applications, as well as multi-level arcade or platform style video games, like Super Mario or Space Invaders, using introductory graphical programming software for both kids and adults. “This class focuses more on the broad scope of games and applications that can be built for the computer, tablet, or Smartphone,” says Mullikin. “Students learn to make a program that changes based on the choices the reader makes with the click of the mouse. The apps they build can be anything from a simple multimedia presentation, educational program, interactive quiz or a video game.” Participants are required to install Clickteam Fusion for the class, which is available for free online. The cost of this class is $80 for an 8-week class session.

Mullikin’s “Draw Like a Cartoonist” classes are a fun way of inspiring and motivating students in their love of drawing. Students will learn how to create their own cartoon characters, working in a humorous Sunday funnies style, even if they’ve never drawn before. They will learn warm-up and imagination exercises that cartoonists use and discover the basic drawing techniques that make up a cartoon, such as line, shape and value. This class is for students ages 5 and older. The class is $80 for 8 weeks. There are also shorter drawing classes that he teaches that are $10.

The “Designing Your First 3D Video Game” class is a great way for participants to learn to create multi-level arcade or platform style video games, like Super Mario or Space Invaders, using introductory graphical programming software for both kids and adults. The cost of this class is $30 plus for the 3-day class session.

For more information or to register for any of Mullikin’s classes, visit his website at raytoons.net or visit his teaching section on Outschool, at https://outschool.com/teachers/Raymond-Mullikin-2020.

Mullikin is a credentialed teacher with more than a decade of hands-on experience instructing students of all ages. He has been teaching art and computer classes to young students for many years throughout San Luis Obispo County. Mullikin is also a cartoonist, animator and software developer. He has published cartoons in books, newspapers, apps, and e-cards. He has also created animated film shorts for film festivals in the United States and Canada.

Share this post!

email

Related