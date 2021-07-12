Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Online video series helps Californians prepare emergency kits 

Posted: 6:00 am, July 12, 2021 by News Staff

emergency preparedness

‘7 Saturdays Series’ helps take the anxiety out of emergency planning

– As California enters the height of wildfire season, PG&E is continuing to offer information to help all Californians protect their homes and communities. In the fourth episode of its new 7 Saturdays to a More Fire-Resistant Home online video series, PG&E Senior Public Safety Specialist David Hawks and Co-Host Alicia Mason dig into how viewers can prepare emergency kits and plans for safe home evacuations.

Customers can stream the show on PG&E’s preparedness website, the Safety Action Center, which provides a wide array of information to help customers keep their families, homes and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies.

Hawks, former Cal Fire Chief of the Butte Unit, knows firsthand how important it is to have an emergency plan in place. According to Hawks, preparing in advance can ease fear and anxiety and help people respond quicker during an actual emergency. “Every household should have their own emergency plan that they review and update every six months. This includes having at least two emergency exit routes mapped out of your home and community, packing an emergency go-bag and signing up for emergency alerts,” said Hawks.

Watch the fourth episode now on the Safety Action Center (safetyactioncenter.pge.com). New episodes will launch every week, for seven weeks.

Comments

