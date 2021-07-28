Onx, Industrial Eats to provide ‘Dine in the Vines’ experience

Culinary lovers can savor limited access library wines at a 5-course dinner party

–The library wines are out of the cellar, and in celebration, Onx Wines is hosting “Dine in the Vines,” with sustainable, Santa Ynez based Industrial Eats. The open-air feast will take place in the middle of their estate vineyard located at 1200 Paseo Excelsus in Templeton on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Presented in an intimate vineyard setting, the event will feature a five-course dinner. Each dish will be paired with a selection of Onx Wines library & newly released estate grown blends. The affair will connect guests with the origins of the wines while celebrating the culinary creations of Chef Olsson.

The evening will open with pancetta wrapped white shrimp & wild mushroom-parmesan sausage hors d’oeuvres paired with a refreshing Tempranillo rosé under the vineyard’s “Wedding Tree.” Guests will then be seated amongst the vines while Chef Olsson & Winemaker Drew Nenow walk them through each carefully curated course beginning with a locally sourced Santa Barbara Uni with avocado & orange & its accompanied Roussanne blend. As the evening progresses, attendees will be presented an array of sustainable dishes including abalone with wild mushrooms, confit duck with fava beans, braised beef short rib with mascarpone whipped potatoes & warm chocolate soufflé cake with bourbon crème anglaise. Each with paired syrah, tempranillo and grenache-based estate blends.

“We are excited to join forces with Chef Olsson, who has been a powerhouse in Central Coast cuisine for some time now,” said Drew Nenow, winemaker, “This is going to be an exciting opportunity to blend chef’s artistic curiosities with our own and explore the depth in which wine and food can accommodate one another. You really can’t go wrong when pairing great wine with great food, but to do so on the eve of the fall season at the Onx Estate is bound to provide the backdrop for an electric evening.”

Tickets are now available for sale for $190 per person and available here.

