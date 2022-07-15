Onx Wines announces opening of new vacation rentals

New rental offers views of the vineyard, room for up to 10 people

– Onx Wines has announced the grand opening of its new vacation rental, Clark House. This new farm-style home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the main house can accommodate up to 10 people. The estate was planned to maximize the vineyard views from each of the home’s five bedrooms. Guests can enjoy this new vineyard stay for $1,000 – $1,200 per night.

For those that want a getaway for one or two, the Clark House Apartment is your space. This private one-bedroom suite has its own kitchen and fenced-in outdoor lounge area that lets you take a breath and savor the winery’s sustainably farmed blends. Rates start at only $300 – $375 p/night. While there guests can check out ONX Wines’ new private Vineyard Picnic experience or go off-roading on their vineyard tasting and tour.

“When you stay at one of our vineyard Farmsteads, we want you to feel the connection to the land and become immersed in the vineyards while creating lifetime memories,” said Dean Baxter, innkeeper and concierge, “When staying at Clark House, guests can check in on the vineyard’s furry family members and give them a little TLC. Pygmy goats, Olde English Babydoll sheep, Running ducks, and chickens have historically been used for pest and weed control on biodynamic farms.”

To book a stay at Clark House or any of the other of the winery’s vacation rentals, visit ONX Wines.

