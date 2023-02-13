Onx Wines, Barrelhouse Brewing team up to present ‘Zin City Social’

Event will include four-course meal ‘celebrating wine, beer, and Tin City’

– Onx Wines and Barrelhouse Brewing Co. will team up to present, “Zin City Social,” wine and beer dinner on Sunday, March 11 at 6 p.m.

Guests will join Winemaker Drew Nenow and Brewer Patrick Wilson for a four-course meal celebrating wine, beer, and Tin City. The evening will kick off with a casual appetizer course and a pour of wine. Afterward, guests will dine on three additional courses all crafted by Chef Rachel Ponce. In addition to the feast, the hosts will be featuring Zin City, a Barrelhouse beer made with zinfandel grapes off the Onx estate.

The event will be held at the Onx Wines Tasting Room and Winery, located at 2910 Limestone Way in Paso Robles. The cost is $110 or $95 for wine club members.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

