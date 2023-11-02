ONX Wines hosting free holiday event

Event to feature carolers, toy drive, food pairings more

– ONX Wines & Vineyards today announced they will be holding its inaugural Holidays at the Farmstead event on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Free to attend, the event will be a day for guests to enjoy the ONX Estate, farmstead animals, and vineyard vacation properties. In celebration of the day, the certified sustainable winery is partnering with The Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles. They ask that each guest bring a toy to be donated. All guests will receive a discount on all purchases for every toy brought that day. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the winery’s estate vineyard located at 1200 Paseo Excelsus in Templeton.

While at the estate guests can take a “sleigh ride” around the vineyard and visit each magical holiday moment being offered. Some of these experiences include The Jingle Belles holiday caroling group at Briarwood Estate, mulled wine and hot cocoa at Clark House, cookie decorating at the tractor shed, feeding the farmstead animals, holiday photos, and amazing food pairings with Chef Rachel Ponce.

Though tickets are free, the winery asks that all guests please RSVP so that their spot can be secured. Please visit onxwines.com. to RSVP for this special holiday event.

