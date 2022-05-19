Open house held at Paso Robles Public Safety Center

Event is behind-the-scenes look at department operations, opportunity to foster community relations

– The Paso Robles Police Department hosted an open house last night at the Paso Robles Public Safety Center, located at 900 Park Street.

The event included police vehicle displays, K-9, drone and motor demonstrations, 9-1-1 for kids, and opportunities for community members to meet the staff of the police department.

“We are having an open house to let the public see the things we do and how we do them and meet our staff,” said Paso Robles Police Chief Damian Nord. “A big goal of mine is to have a good community partnership, and this has been a way for me to do that. I’ve been able to introduce myself to the community by letting the public see some of the inside parts of the department that they don’t get to see on a regular basis. It’s also really just to show our appreciation for the support that the Paso Robles residents give us.”

Chief Nord said he started his career with the Kern County Sheriffs’ Office in 1998 and around 2007 moved to Paso Robles, but he ended up returning to Kern County to promote up through the ranks, and eventually, an opportunity arose here for chief of police.

“I spoke with prior chief Ty Lewis and he told me to put in an application and I was lucky enough to get the position and so I’m back in the city that I love,” he said, “I’ve loved this city from the first time that I was here. I’m happy to be here and this is home… Law enforcement has changed so much over the last 5 to 7 years all throughout the nation, and my goal is to create a partnership with the community; I believe that is what we are here for, we are here to serve the public and our goal is to do everything we can to keep the entire community safe.

“The best way to do that is in a partnership, and the only way to develop that partnership is to meet the people, which is the main reason we are having the open house this evening. I just want to thank everybody in the community for the support, the amount of support that this community shows us is phenomenal and it is truly appreciated, I can speak for everyone in our department in saying we all love the support from the people of Paso Robles.”

-Photos and reporting by Anthony Reed.

