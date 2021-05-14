Open house held for project at former Boys’ School property

Plans presented for new corporate business park

–Solterra Strategies coordinated an Open House at the Paso Robles Airport Thursday to introduce plans for Majestic Realty Company to acquire and develop the former Paso Robles Boys School on Airport Road. Majestic Realty Company, the largest privately-owned industrial developer in the United States, is working with the City of Paso Robles to buy the property from the State of California.

“Majestic is acquiring 140 acres from the state,” Senior Vice President Taylor Talt says. “We’ve been working in collaboration with the city of Paso Robles. It’s been a great team effort. We’re going to entitle 1.6 million square feet of development. That includes various uses including industrial warehousing to hotels, restaurants, retail, and office. It will be a master-planned corporate business park.’

Asked about a partnership with Amazon, Talt says, “We have no deal with anybody at this time.”

As for the buildings standing on the property today, Talt says, “It’s been some time since that property was used. It would be tough to use the buildings that are there now, but we’re looking at all possibilities.”

Talt says Majestic has about six months to complete due diligence for the contract with the state. Then they hope to close the deal and immediately begin work on the project.

At the presentation Thursday afternoon at the Paso Robles Airport, various community leaders visited between the hours of 3:30 and 7:00, meeting with engineers, architects, business leaders, and city officials. The experts showed drawings of similar buildings they have constructed elsewhere. Stacie Jacob of Solterra said, “We staggered it through the day so that we had a flow of people. About 150 people stopped by to see the presentation.”

As for the timetable for construction, Talt says he hopes that Majestic is in construction next year, but he says it is very difficult to predict.

