‘Operation Santa Claus’ toy drive returns for it’s 31st year

Residents and local businesses are encouraged to contribute toys, gifts or funds

– The Cal Fire / San Luis Obispo County Firefighters Benevolent Association in cooperation with KSBY’s “Season of Hope” is holding its 31st annual Operation Santa Claus toy drive. This is an annual toy drive providing toys to kids who are under the care and protection of SLO County’s Child Welfare Services. Operation Santa Claus is a non-profit program that has helped over 10,000 children throughout San Luis Obispo County since 1990.

Operation Santa Claus began Oct.11 and continues through Dec. 17. Residents and local businesses are encouraged to contribute toys, gifts or funds. The funds will be used to purchase needed items. Donations can be dropped off at any Cal Fire/ San Luis Obispo County Fire Department fire station and Morro Bay Fire Department. Firefighters request the gifts be new and unwrapped for proper identification and distribution. The public is urged to make donations as soon as possible to assist Child Welfare Services with distribution before Christmas.

Questions regarding the program will be answered by contacting Pat Hibbard, event chairperson, at (805) 215-8023.

Check www.ksby.com/community/season-of-hope and www.calfireslo.org for information as well as drop off locations.

