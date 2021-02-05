Opinion: A safe Super Bowl is CHP’s goal

Written and submitted by the California Highway Patrol

–Football fans may have to come up with a new game plan for this year’s Super Bowl festivities, but the California Highway Patrol (CHP) still reminds everyone to put safety first.

California’s public health recommendations encourage residents to gather outdoors and with no more than three households. In addition, Californians should stay close to home and limit non-essential travel to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. If you must travel, the CHP wants to remind you of some important traffic safety tips to help you arrive safely: drive sober, avoid distractions, always buckle up and leave plenty of time to get to your destination.

“The Super Bowl is one of the most celebrated sporting events of the year, and I am encouraging Californians to celebrate responsibly,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “If you choose to drink, do not get behind the wheel. Designate a sober driver.”

CHP officers will be on high alert for impaired drivers this weekend. Alcohol is not the only substance that can lead to an arrest for driving under the influence (DUI). Cannabis, prescription medications, and illegal drugs can all impair your ability to drive.

According to preliminary data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, four people died in alcohol-involved collisions in California on Super Bowl Sunday in 2020, and 120 people were injured. In addition, the CHP made more than 300 DUI arrests that day.

The public can help keep California roadways safe by calling 9-1-1 if they suspect an impaired driver. Callers should be prepared to give the vehicle’s description, location, license plate number, and direction of travel.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security.

