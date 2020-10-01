Opinion: This could be the beginning of the end for Prop 13

“This could be the beginning of the end of Proposition 13…”

–San Luis Obispo County Assessor Tom J. Bordonaro, Jr. today announced his opposition to Proposition 15 on the Nov. 3, 2020 Election Ballot.

“Taxpayers will be hit with $12.5 billion in new taxes and consumers will be crushed by higher prices for everything that passes through a business located in California,” Assessor Bordonaro said. “Homeowners need to be especially aware that if Proposition 15 passes, property taxes on homes will likely be next,” Bordonaro said. “This could be the beginning of the end of Proposition 13 and the taxpayer protections that homeowners currently receive.”

The Assessor has just released a detailed report on the impact of Proposition 15 on San Luis Obispo County. Following careful review of the specifics of the measure, the Assessor has determined that San Luis Obispo County taxpayers will get hit for nearly $2 million in new costs and a decline in revenue to fund County services.

Assessor Bordonaro questioned the timing of Proposition 15 in light of the COVID Pandemic and the severe impact on local businesses. “At the very time that small businesses struggling to survive and we hear about so many local businesses going under, along comes a massive, $12.5 billion tax hike to be paid by those very businesses,” Bordonaro explained. “These local establishments have been hit hard and now comes a major change to business property taxes that spell disaster for the businesses and consumers. Everyone will end up paying more for everything—from your morning coffee, to evening dinner, and every other consumer item in between.”

Bordonaro said, “I ran for Assessor to protect Proposition 13 and look out for taxpayers, never has there been a greater threat to property tax protections that Proposition 15.”

Written and submitted by Tom J. Bordonaro, Jr. County Assessor

