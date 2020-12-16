Opinion: T’was the year of transformation in Paso Robles 

T’was the year of transformation

Changes all throughout the land

Civil unrest, an out of hand President

Forcing our steady hand

In our little town, activists sprung to the call

The rights of local citizens, a Paso Robles for ALL

We were sick of the division, the creation of faction

And so one day created Paso People’s Action

Our contingent is small but our dreams are grand

Equal voting, minority rights, ending hunger in the land

We made phone calls and laid chalk, sent caravans down Spring

Told the locals, Progressive politics in Paso is (finally) a thing

The year has been big, our next will be better

Adopt the Street, trash cleaning are only table setters

For El Paso de Los Robles has a future so bright

To one, to all, we wish you a good night!

Thanks,

Albert Qian

Paso People’s Action