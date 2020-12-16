Opinion: T’was the year of transformation in Paso Robles
T’was the year of transformation
Changes all throughout the land
Civil unrest, an out of hand President
Forcing our steady hand
In our little town, activists sprung to the call
The rights of local citizens, a Paso Robles for ALL
We were sick of the division, the creation of faction
And so one day created Paso People’s Action
Our contingent is small but our dreams are grand
Equal voting, minority rights, ending hunger in the land
We made phone calls and laid chalk, sent caravans down Spring
Told the locals, Progressive politics in Paso is (finally) a thing
The year has been big, our next will be better
Adopt the Street, trash cleaning are only table setters
For El Paso de Los Robles has a future so bright
To one, to all, we wish you a good night!
Thanks,
Albert Qian
Paso People’s Action