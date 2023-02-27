Opinion: We live in mountain lion country, here’s how to coexist with them

By City of San Luis Obispo Biologist Freddy Otte,

– Any report of wild animals attacking vulnerable pets in San Luis Obispo is understandably concerning.

Recently, a woman walking her dog in San Luis Obispo had a scary up-close-and-personal encounter with a mountain lion. While mountain lion attacks on humans are uncommon, we can encounter these wild animals in San Luis Obispo from time to time, especially at dawn, dusk, and night. In this case, a mountain lion reportedly grabbed a leashed dog and took off with it, dragging the owner in the process.

Currently, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is leading an effort to trap the mountain lion. When captured, the lion will be collared, evaluated, and relocated to a more remote setting. The city works collaboratively with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to monitor mountain lions and other wildlife, and we sincerely appreciate their staff’s attention to our environment and community.

In the meantime, as residents and visitors of San Luis Obispo, it’s important to remember that we live in a region that is home to a variety of wildlife, including mountain lions. These majestic creatures have been roaming these hills and valleys for centuries, and while they are a natural part of our environment, it’s understandable that the recent sightings and attack on a pet may be causing some concern.

First and foremost, it’s important to know that mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare, and it’s even rarer for them to occur in urban areas. In fact, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, there have been only 16 verified mountain lion attacks on humans in California since 1890.

However, we should all still take precautions. Mountain lions are most active at night, dawn, and dusk, so it’s important to avoid recreating near open space areas during those times. If you do venture out during those hours, make sure to stay on established trails or well-lit areas, and be sure to hike, bike, jog, or walk in groups. If you’re in a group, make sure everyone stays alert, keeps a close watch on small children and pets, and makes some noise to alert nearby mountain lions of your presence.

While it can be frightening to encounter a mountain lion, it is important to remember that they are typically shy and will often avoid humans if given the chance. If you happen to encounter one, remain calm, maintain eye contact, and back away slowly while making yourself as big and loud as possible.

Additionally, it is important to not feed any wildlife, to avoid attracting predators to populated areas. Remember to keep your pets inside at night, as mountain lions are known to prey on small animals like rabbits, cats, and dogs. Secure your garbage cans, bird feeders, and compost bins at night to prevent attracting wildlife to your home or neighborhood.

It is important to report any sightings or encounters with mountain lions to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife team to help track and manage their population. If you feel threatened by a mountain lion, please call 911 immediately.

By being aware of our surroundings and, as a community, taking the necessary precautions, we can coexist peacefully with these majestic cats in their natural habitat.

About the Author

Freddy Otte has served the community as the City of San Luis Obispo’s Biologist for 17 years. He provides professional expertise to identify and protect natural and biological resources in San Luis Obispo. Otte leads various natural resource and habitat protection projects and plans. He also works closely with a variety of City departments and local agencies to review and monitor both private and public projects to ensure that appropriate best practices for biological protection are followed.