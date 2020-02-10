Opolo Vineyards earns six gold medals at San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition



–Opolo Vineyards announced that it has earned six gold medals at the prestigious 2020 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition—including a “Best of Class” award for the 2018 vintage of its iconic Mountain Zinfandel.

The winery’s 2017 Grand Rouge red blend also earned a “Best of Class” designation, while four additional wines—The 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon; 2016 Rhapsody red blend; 2017 Maestro red blend; and 2018 Summit Creek Zinfandel—secured gold medals as well.

“We were blown away by these results,” said proprietor Rick Quinn. “It’s a testament to our winemaking team—and to the excellence of the Paso Robles winegrowing region.”

The 2020 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition was completed on Jan. 10. The competition featured more than 65 judges, representing various North American wine regions, evaluating nearly 6,700 wines from more than 1,000 wineries.

Longtime San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition judge Mike Dunne wrote of Opolo’s 2018 Mountain Zinfandel, “The broad shoulders, steely spine and thick legs of this Zinfandel demonstrate just why the varietal so often is described as California’s most muscular workhorse.”

Opolo Vineyards is a family-owned winery established in 1999 by Quinn and his partner Dave Nichols. Opolo’s wines come from the winery’s nearly 400 acres of vines on both the west and east sides of the Paso Robles AVA. These sites occupy a range of growing conditions, enabling Opolo to produce a wide variety of wines with dimension and complexity.

Opolo is also known for its remarkable guest experience and special events. The winery estate on the west side of Paso Robles includes a tasting room; the Inn at Opolo; and Willow Creek Distillery. In addition to tastings, guests can enjoy estate tours and curated food pairings.

“We invite everyone to come out and experience the wines that fared so well at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition,” Quinn said.

