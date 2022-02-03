Opolo Vineyards promotes Jeff Faber to national sales director

Position will include overseeing the winery’s national accounts, distributor relations, and strategic sales initiatives

– Opolo Vineyards today announced that Jeff Faber has been promoted to the position of national sales director, overseeing the winery’s national accounts, distributor relations, and strategic sales initiatives.

“Jeff is uniquely positioned to take on this new leadership role at Opolo,” said winery co-owner David Nichols. “He has the history, experience, and know-how to take our national sales program to the next level.”

“Jeff has long been a big part of the Opolo family, and he’s ready to build upon that foundation,” said co-owner Rick Quinn.

Faber, who joined Opolo Vineyards in 2008, previously served in the position of regional sales manager. He is known for his personal, high-touch sales approach that emphasizes relationships, follow-through, and a passion for all things Opolo.

“I truly believe that Opolo can play a deep and meaningful role in people’s lives,” Faber said. “We want to make difference. We want our distributors and accounts to know that we appreciate them, and that we’re serious about doing things in a way that builds their business.”

Opolo Vineyards is a family-owned Paso Robles winery established by Quinn and Nichols in 1999. The winery will produce 85,000 cases from the 2021 vintage, up from 70,000 cases of the 2020 vintage. Opolo wines are distributed in 19 states. Opolo’s wines come predominantly from the winery’s estate vineyards on both the west and east sides of the Paso Robles AVA. These sites occupy a range of growing conditions, enabling Opolo to produce a wide variety of wines. The main estate vineyard surrounds the Opolo tasting room in the Willow Creek District AVA in the westside coastal mountains.

“I believe that this is going to be our greatest year, not only because of the delicious wines we make, but also because of the many great partners and relationships we have in the trade,” Faber said. “I’ve never been more excited.”

