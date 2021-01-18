Órale celebrates five years by giving one customer a year of free tacos

–Paso Robles-based Órale Taqueria, a locally owned and operated Mexican restaurant, is celebrating five years in business this month with a year of free tacos for one lucky customer.

How many tacos is that? 365 tacos — one for every single day. The winner will receive a gift card to Órale loaded with the equivalent credit for exactly 365 tacos, ready to be enjoyed at any time throughout the year. At $3.25 per taco, that’s over $1,000 in Órale money for one lucky winner.

“Going into the restaurant business we already knew that sixty percent of restaurants don’t make it past the first year and 80-percent go out of business within five years – so this is a huge milestone for us!” says restaurant owner Joel Casillas. Co-owner Kristin Casillas adds, “This last year was the toughest yet due to the pandemic and shutdowns, but our customers and community have continued to support us, and we wouldn’t be here today without them. This is our way of saying thank you for making us a part of your lives these past 5 years. Now go get those entries in so we can give you a year of free tacos!”

Since Jan. 15, 2016, Órale has called downtown Paso Robles home, bringing authentic Mexican flavors to loyal customers. Órale will be running the giveaway on their social media channels for one week — starting on their anniversary. To enter, visit their Facebook page or Instagram for more information.

Órale Taqueria is located at 834 11th St., Paso Robles, CA 93446.

Share this post!

email

Related