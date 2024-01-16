Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Organizations team up to address 'gender ideology concerns involving minors'
Organizations team up to address ‘gender ideology concerns involving minors’ 

Posted: 5:21 am, January 16, 2024 by News Staff
 Moms for Liberty will collect signed petitions and deliver them to Protect Kids CA headquarters.

Moms for Liberty announces collaboration with Protect Kids CA

– Grassroots organization Moms for Liberty has announced this week that it is set to collaborate with Protect Kids CA, an organization that reportedly seeks to address concerns regarding “radical gender ideology involving minors” in California, according to a press release from the Moms for Liberty San Luis Obispo County chapter.

Protect Kids CA has recently secured approval for the proposed language of a ballot initiative.

The initiative comprises three components:

  1. Protection of girls’ sports and private spaces.
  2. Parental notification requirements from schools if a child changes their gender identity at school.
  3. Prohibition of (most) medical transitioning of minors.

The collective objective is to gather over a million signatures from registered California voters, ensuring the ballot measure’s inclusion in the November 2024 Ballot.

Individuals interested in supporting this cause can visit ProtectKidsCA.com to download a petition. Moms for Liberty will collect signed petitions and deliver them to Protect Kids CA headquarters.

San Luis Obispo County chapter: https://momsforliberty.org/chapters/san-luis-obispo-county-ca/

 

Comments

