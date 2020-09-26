Outdoor Supply Hardware hiring and planning local opening

–Home improvement retailer, Outdoor Supply Hardware, is opening a Paso Robles sore in the building formerly occupied by Orchard Supply Hardware on Theatre Drive near Target. The retailer is accepting job applications for fulltime and part-time positions.

The parent company, Central Network Retail Group, LLC (CNRG), headquartered in Collierville TN, operates 115 hardware stores, home centers and lumberyards throughout 16 states. Outdoor Supply Hardware, has stores throughout California, including Santa Maria and Santa Cruz.

To apply for a job, visit the Outdoor Supply Hardware Careers page and click Apply Now at the bottom of the page. Type “Paso Robles” in the search box. When the jobs list appears, click the desired job and follow the instructions.

Paso Robles Daily News has contacted CNRG for more information about an expected opening date and jobs. A response has not yet been received.

