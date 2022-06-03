Outdoor Supply Hardware store to celebrate grand reopening

Celebration will include games, giveaways, 20-percent off store-wide

– Over the last three years, Outdoor Supply Hardware has opened 14 stores throughout California in its mission to serve residents and their home improvement needs. To celebrate these store openings and say thank you to customers and friends, the retailer will be holding grand reopening celebrations at all of its locations on Saturday, June 11, including the Paso Robles location at 2005 Theatre Drive.

Outdoor Supply Hardware began opening stores in the area in late 2019 to fill the void left in the community when Orchard Supply Hardware (OSH) closed its doors. Outdoor Supply stepped into the vacant OSH locations and worked to update, remodel and re-merchandise these sites.

Now, with all 14 locations open and pandemic restrictions eased, the retailer is eager to celebrate with the community, according to Mike Knickerbocker, who serves as Outdoor Supply Hardware’s district manager and was a former long-time employee of Orchard Supply.

From the beginning, Outdoor Supply Hardware’s goal has been to “build on the strong legacy of service and selection OSH had established throughout the region but to also enhance the stores with additional features, products and services to provide an even better customer experience.”

Similar to Orchard Supply, the new Outdoor Supply Hardware stores have deep roots in their local communities, and these grand opening celebrations hope to honor those strong community connections.

“When we first started reopening these stores in the old Orchard Supply locations, we got such great feedback from the communities we were in,” Knickerbocker says. “It was obvious to us that the residents in these areas saw these locations as ‘their stores,’ and we were very proud that we could build on the strong foundation of this brand.”

Event details

Grand opening celebrations will take place on Saturday, June 11. Visit www.osh.com for celebration details and hours. Attendees will be treated to games, giveaways, prizes, face painting, and product demonstrations. The first 100 customers in stores will receive swag bags. In addition, on this day only, everything in the stores will be marked 20-percent off.

“We want this to feel like a neighborhood block party,” says Ryan O’Dell, customer experience manager for Outdoor Supply Hardware. “We’re really excited to be serving these neighborhoods that have been without a local hardware store since OSH closed its doors in 2018. We want to make these our communities and be their neighborhood resource.”

The new, yet familiar, store name, acronym and logo for Outdoor Supply Hardware are all intentionally designed to be reminiscent of the old Orchard Supply Hardware and also represent an evolution of the retail concept by the new chain’s ownership.

In 2019, Central Network Retail Group (CNRG)—a multi-format, multi-brand retailer operating 140 hardware stores, home centers, and lumberyards in 16 U.S. states—announced plans to create a new brand called Outdoor Supply Hardware and open stores in California locations formerly operated by Orchard Supply, which shuttered its stores in 2018.

The stores would help fill the gap left when OSH locations closed and left these neighborhoods without a local home improvement store. The deliberate use of the OSH moniker and the extensive effort to honor some of the Orchard stores’ best features and product offerings were designed to encourage “muscle memory” from customers who had shopped at those locations for years.

Following CNRG’s announcement, many former OSH employees joined the Outdoor Supply Hardware team, and the first store opened in Napa, California, in September 2019.

Since then, the retailer has opened 13 more stores and is ready to celebrate this achievement with the communities it serves.

“We’re excited to finally celebrate the opening of these neighborhood stores in locations that meant so much to these communities,” says John Sieggreen, CNRG president. “We can’t wait to welcome new customers who maybe haven’t stopped by yet, and we look forward to giving everyone a full tour of what we have to offer.”

