Over 200 turn out for Cayucos Polar Bear Dip

–Although the Cayucos Chamber of Commerce officially canceled the annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip this year, more than 200 people took the plunge at noon on Friday. No electronics amplified the spontaneous countdown, however, the enthusiasm carried the message. Families, friends, costumed participants, and a Fresno contingent wearing plastic tubes displaying the American flag charged into the Pacific Ocean. In a typical year, thousands would attend the event.

Scott Reneau of Paso Robles took the New Year’s Day plunge while his wife, Emily Reneau, watched with bated breath. “That was cold,” he said afterward. “This is my 21st year of taking the polar bear plunge. It was the first year for Sam, my black lab. 2021 is going to be a good year.”

One person wore a polar bear costume to the non-officials event. Another wore a shark costume. Despite the cancellation, the Cayucos tradition kicked off 2021 in characteristic “Cayukee” coolness.

The sunshine encouraged thousands of people to enjoy the outdoors on New Year’s Day in the North County.

Hundreds of people hiked up Pine Mountain in Atascadero’s Stadium Park to admire the monolith. Many took pictures of friends, family, and pets posing with the obelisk.

Thousands of people walked the beach in Morro Bay. People rode segues, bicycles, and horses on the sand north of Morro Rock. Although a few wore masks, most breathed deeply the crisp, fresh air of New Year’s Day, 2021.

