Over 300 businesses visited during annual business walk in Atascadero

More than 40 volunteers work to make contacts

– Last week, the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce orchestrated a display of community involvement during the annual Atascadero Business Walk. Over the span of four hours, a team of more than 40 volunteers embarked on a mission to visit and engage with more than 300 local businesses. In partnership with the City of Atascadero, this initiative sought to grasp the challenges faced by businesses and explore opportunities to bolster their growth and success.

“The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce continues to be a champion for small business with the annual Business Walk,” Director of Membership for the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Julie Matthews, “Asking just a few questions allowed business owners to share their struggles and allowed us to garner valuable feedback to better serve our community. The collected data will be utilized for future programs and resources that will continue to help our business community thrive. It’s another program making a positive impact in Atascadero.”

Community volunteers played an instrumental role in bringing this endeavor to life. “Our volunteers’ unwavering commitment and active participation were crucial in ensuring the Business Walk’s success,” Matthews said.

Among the dedicated volunteers was Gina Lutz, a resident of Atascadero and a former business owner, who shared her perspective on the experience. “The conversations were overwhelmingly positive, and one common theme was the deep affection people have for the small-town atmosphere of Atascadero. They take pride in serving and supporting local residents,” Lutz said. “Many business owners are very excited about La Plaza and are hoping it fills up. And they love the Tamale Festival,” shared Lutz.

The walk event marked the culmination of the I Belong Membership Drive, a campaign aligned with the Atascadero Chamber’s mission to empower the local business community. So far, 62 new members have joined. During the walk, 50% of businesses surveyed were interested in joining the Atascadero Chamber. Due to this response, the I Belong Campaign has been extended to Oct. 27.

Looking ahead to next year’s event, Lutz expressed her enthusiasm and encouraged others to volunteer, saying, “I wholeheartedly encourage people to participate next time. It was an enjoyable experience and an excellent opportunity to connect with local business owners and get to know more about our special community.”

The next walk is scheduled to take place in October 2024.

