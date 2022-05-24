Over $300,000 in scholarships awarded to county students

Over 60 scholarships to be distributed by The Community Foundation for the 2022-2023 School Year

– Over $300,000 in scholarships have been awarded to high school and college students across San Luis Obispo County by The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County. The Board of Directors of The Community Foundation recently approved the recipients of 62 scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.

For over 20 years, The Community Foundation’s Scholarship Program has enhanced access to education for students of all backgrounds and academic levels in San Luis Obispo County. The scholarships are as varied as their recipients, and span a range of academic interests from nursing to agriculture to technology and beyond.

“Our scholarship program is a reflection of our values as a whole,” said Heidi McPherson, CEO of The Community Foundation SLO County. “We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the donors that make these scholarships possible, and reward students of varying backgrounds and career paths with the financial support needed to pursue higher education.”

In years past, scholarships from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County have been used to support room and board fees, tuition, textbook costs, and other qualified education expenses. Unlike loans, these funds do not have to be repaid and cannot be treated as taxable income.

“This county is filled with such talented students, and I feel so honored to be selected,” shared Emiliano Pena Ramirez who is this year’s recipient of $23,000 from the Yeager Science Scholarship Fund. “My parents did not graduate from middle school and moved to the United States so that me and my siblings would have more opportunities. My parents always stressed the importance of hard work, and it is so special seeing that hard work come to fruition. I’m putting myself through college, so this generous scholarship is a game-changer for me.” Emiliano is graduating from Coast Union High School and will be majoring in Aerospace Engineering at Cal Poly.

Students of all academic backgrounds and interests are considered for scholarships based on varying criteria, including but not limited to:

1. Financially disadvantaged students who would like to attend a 4-year anniversary;

2. First-generation college students whose parents are vineyard or farm workers;

3. Students who are part of the LGBTQ+ community;

4. Women in science, technology, engineering, math (STEM).

For more information regarding scholarship and grant opportunities please email cassandra@cfsloco.org.

