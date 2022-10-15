Over 400 businesses visited during Atascadero business walk

– Fifty-five volunteers visited over 400 businesses in 4 hours during the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Walk on Sept. 28. Staff from the City of Atascadero and the chamber learned about challenges confronting businesses as well as opportunities to help businesses flourish.

“As Atascadero Mayor, I’m grateful for the partnership between the chamber and the city,” Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno said, “The business walk is an example of how we support small businesses. We asked questions, listened, and will go to work on finding solutions for the challenges facing our business community.”

“The 2022 Business Walk was a huge success,” said Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership Julie Matthews. “Asking just a few questions allowed business owners to share their struggles and allowed us to garner valuable feedback to better serve our community. The collected data will be utilized for future programs and resources that will continue to help our businesses thrive. We thank the business community and the volunteers for their time. This is another step in how the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is helping to #MovingAtascaderoForward.”

One of 55 volunteers participating was Owner/Operator of Headstrong Fit Bobby Harper, “I always enjoy how much effort Atascadero puts forth in reaching out to businesses to try and help. Going to businesses I might not have entered or conversed with was a fun way to meet new people and find new opportunities. We were able to see how their businesses were going as well as talk about how the city and chamber could offer any assistance.”

The walk concluded the, “Together, We Will Move Atascadero Forward” membership drive. Fifty-six new members joined the chamber during the campaign. The next business walk will be held in Oct. 2023.

