Over $400,000 awarded to local nonprofit organizations
The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County announces largest grant cycle to date
– Organizations across San Luis Obispo County have been awarded grants totaling over $400,000 from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County. The foundation’s board of directors approved the distribution of 42 grants supporting agencies and individuals making a positive impact in the areas of arts, the environment, human services, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.
This year, the foundation extended its support to 14 new organizations that haven’t received competitive grants in the past three years, in addition to continuing its support for many returning nonprofit applicants.
“The goal of the general grants program has always been to provide funding for agencies that directly address community needs,” said CEO of The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County Heidi McPherson, “We are thrilled to announce this grant cycle and extend our gratitude to these remarkable organizations for their dedication to our community.”
The grant awards are designed to provide a sense of financial stability to nonprofit organizations, with more than 78% of the unrestricted grants supporting nonprofits for the next two years. The average award amount totals over $19,000, ensuring that organizations have the resources they need to continue their vital work.
“We are always grateful to be a recipient of this award, it makes such a difference in our clients’ lives when we get to say ‘Yes!’ to requests that would typically go unfunded,” says Associate Director of 5Cities Homeless Coalition Devon McQuade, one of this year’s grant recipients. “We so appreciate the foundation’s continued support.”
The following grantees have been awarded in this year’s cycle:
- AmpSurf (Association of Amputee Surfers)
- NatureTrack Foundation
- Foundation for the Performing Arts
- Opera SLO
- Paso Robles Youth Arts Center
- Cambria Center for the Arts
- City Farm SLO
- Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County
- Environmental Center of SLO
- FirstFruits Farm
- Gala Pride and Diversity Center
- Morro Bay Art Association
- Senior Volunteer Services
- SLO Wind Orchestra, Inc.
- Central Coast State Parks Association
- Ecologistics (Five Cities Repair Café and Home Front Environmental Justice, Morro Bay)
- Planned Parenthood California Central Coast
- Atascadero Loaves & Fishes
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County
- Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County
- Community Counseling Center of San Luis Obispo County
- Monterey College of Law
- 5Cities Homeless Coalition
- El Camino Homeless Organization
- Child Development Resource Center of San Luis Obispo County
- Lumina Alliance
- Peoples’ Self-Help Housing
- Restorative Partners
- SLO County UndocuSupport
- South County Youth Coalition
- Mr. Carlos Giovanni Ortega
- Jewish Community Center San Luis Obispo
- Long Term Care Ombudsman Services
- Basin Street Regulars – Central Coast Hot Jazz Society
- Morro Bay Senior Citizens, Inc
- Santa Margarita Area Seniors Citizens Club
- Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizen’s Club
- SLO Jazz Festival
A total of 42 grants were awarded to 38 organizations and one individual.
“We are humbled and oh so grateful for the support and encouragement of our Repair Café initiatives here in SLO County,” says Linda Busek, Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist of the Five Cities Repair Café, which recently launched the new Poly Repair Café at the Bonderson Engineering Complex at Cal Poly.
“We are deeply grateful and honored by this two-year financial commitment,” says James Statler, Executive Director of Community Counseling Center. “The timing couldn’t be more perfect, as our Student Mental Wellness Programs are in full swing, now reaching more sites than ever in collaboration with San Luis Coastal and Lucia Mar.”