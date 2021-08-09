Over 5,000 books collected at Bearcat book drive

Any family or child can pick up grade-level book bundle

–In the Spring of 2021 the Paso Robles High School Leadership class created a community book drive project. The original goal of the drive was to raise 1000 books and work in partnership with Oak Park Community Center as a distribution site.

“We have been working with Betian Webb, Director of Community Services, at Paso Robles Housing Authority at Oak Park with the goal of donating books, so that children would have increased access to books at their reading level,” 2021-22 ASB President, Malia Gaviola said. The leadership students were surprised at the overwhelming support from the community and school site staff support, as their goal was quickly achieved. Gaviola said, “We have now collected over 5,000 books from our generous community. Our plan for distribution has expanded and the great news is, more and more children and families are going to have access to gently loved books.”

“We are so proud of all the hard work and organization our leadership students did to make this happen!” Jen Bedrosian, PRHS activities director, “The support from our students and staff is greatly appreciated.”

As originally planned, approximately 1,000 books were donated to Oak Park Community Center and sorted into age levels for distribution. Additionally, any family or child can pick up grade-level (infant-teen) book bundles at the following locations and times: Concerts in the Park at the Paso Robles Downtown City Park on Aug. 12 and Aug. 26 at 6 p.m., and Marie Bauer Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at 1626 Vine Street.

If you are part of a community organization serving the Paso Robles Community, you can also email book drive coordinator, Malia Gaviola, at info@pasoschools.org to have book bundles distributed at your event or organization.

“Reading has always been a love of many leadership students at PRHS,” Gaviola said, “We want children and families in our community to have books in their homes, because we truly believe that reading leads to succeeding. We are grateful for the community support and are excited to distribute books to parents and children in Paso Robles.”

