Over an inch and a half of rain recorded in past 24 hours in Paso Robles

Flood watch remains in effect through Thursday night

– Paso Robles measured 1.64-inches of rain over the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 5.26 inches. Weather Underground is predicting an additional .55-inches of rain today in Paso Robles. A flood watch is in effect through Thursday night.

Sunny skies should return with dry weather starting Saturday through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Community members are asked to be alert, be prepared for flooding, and be prepared to move away from the area if flooding occurs. Take the time to get prepared to prevent storm damage to you or your property:

If you live in flood-prone areas, or below a burn scar, prepare now by assembling emergency supplies such as sandbags.

Drive with caution

Stay informed. Follow television, radio, and social media for updates from local news, public safety agencies, and the national weather service. Register for reverse 9-1-1 to receive emergency alerts. Get current closure and outage information.

Know your zone. San Luis Obispo County public safety agencies have worked together to divide the county into pre-established evacuation zones. These evacuation zones will assist first responders in more quickly determining evacuation areas during an emergency. Find your zone at prepareslo.org.

