Over an inch of rain in the forecast today for Paso Robles

Flood watch in effect through Thursday night

– Weather Underground is predicting 1.24-inches of rain today in Paso Robles. The city measured .74-inches of rain this morning over the past 24 hours, bringing the current season total to 3.62-inches. A flood watch is in effect through Thursday night.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

The National Weather Service warns of the potential of extensive roadway flooding, especially in low-lying areas, and that flooding of creeks and streams is possible. In addition, there will be the risk for flash flooding and debris flows in recent burn scars, Also, there will be the strong potential for rock and mudslide activity, especially on canyon and mountain roadways.

Flooding and rock/mudslide activity may lead to significant travel delays and road closures. Increased flow in rivers and streams will bring an increased threat for swift water rescues.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected with this storm system. There is also a chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall totals of two to five inches are likely in most of the forecast area, with five to ten inches probable on and below south facing foothills and coastal slopes. Rainfall rates of .30 to .60 inches per hour are likely, with rates up to one inch per hour near thunderstorms, and on and below favored south facing slopes.

Citizens should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Check latest road conditions before departing.

