Over an inch of rain in the forecast today for Paso Robles

Clear skies in the forecast again next week

Rain is in the forecast for Paso Robles again this weekend, with over an inch in the forecast today, according to Weather Underground.

Weather Underground is predicting 1.09 inches today and an additional .19 inches of rain on Sunday. Daytime highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

Clear skies are in the forecast again next week, along with warming temperatures.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

