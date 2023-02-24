Over an inch of rain in the forecast today for Paso Robles

Nearly an inch of rain recorded in past 24 hours

– A significant amount of rain is in the forecast again today for Paso Robles. Weather Underground is predicting up to 1.09 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

Paso Robles recorded .89-inches of rain this morning. The rainfall season total is 19.53 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Over the weekend, residents can expect to see a mix of sunshine and clouds this weekend, with a chance of rain on Sunday night.

On Saturday, the city should see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies and a 65% chance of precipitation. Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead, the forecast for next week indicates another chance of rain again on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Residents are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecast and to prepare accordingly for changing weather conditions. This includes being mindful of the potential for slick roads and decreased visibility during rainy periods.

Rainfall amounts from the anticipated storms could be significant, which could potentially cause local flooding.

