Overnight closures of Highway 1 begin Monday

Full overnight closure of highway at Bixby Bridge happening overnight

–Maintenance work at the Bixby Bridge will result in full overnight closures of Highway 1 for three weeks beginning Monday, July 12. The full overnight closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. (except for Sundays when the closures will begin at 10 p.m.)

Week one begins Monday, July 12 – Full overnight closures will take place Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Week two begins Sunday, July 18 – Full overnight closures will take place Sunday, July 18, 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., and Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Week three begins Sunday, July 25 – Full overnight closures will take place Sunday, July 25, 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., and Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

In case of an emergency requiring travel across the Bixby Bridge during the hours of the closures, residents and all travelers are advised to call 911.

Due to the use of a large crane and other heavy equipment on the bridge during the closure, the roadway would take at least 30 minutes to reopen for emergency vehicles.

Caltrans is working closely with the California Highway Patrol to coordinate traffic control and emergency response during closure hours.

There is no detour for this closure and traffic control will direct motorists to return along Highway 1 in the direction from which they came.

Message and directional signs will alert motorists in advance of the closure area.

These closures are necessary for contracted maintenance crews to perform repairs and inspections on the bridge support for the safety of all travelers.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

