Overnight road work begins Sunday in Paso Robles

All work will be done between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

– The City of Paso Robles has scheduled its annual pavement striping, with all work being done at night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The project should take three to four weeks, according to the city. The process involves removing worn striping on all streets and adding temporary striping. Once all temporary striping has been placed, the contractor will return to do the final striping and markings.

Annual refreshment of pavement striping and markings will occur at the following streets:

Niblick Road—Spring to South River Road

13th Street—Riverside Avenue to South River Road

Charolais—South River Road to Creston

Creston Road—Meadowlark to south city limits

The work is being done by Super Seal and Stripe with Cannon Construction performing inspection and monitoring of the project on behalf of the city.

This project is funded through Senate Bill 1 (SB1) gas tax funds. SB1 established fuel taxes and vehicle fees to generate funding for roadways, including up to $1.5 billion per year statewide allocated directly to counties and cities for local road maintenance, safety improvements, and complete street improvements including facilities for bicycles and pedestrians.

More information:

