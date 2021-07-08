Overnight runway rehabilitation begins at SLO County Regional Airport

–On Thursday night, the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport begins nighttime rehabilitation work on its primary runway.

From Thursday night at 10 p.m. to Friday morning at 5 a.m., the runway will be closed for the construction efforts and no flights will be permitted during that time.

Preparation for the rehabilitation project began months ago, and airlines and airport tenants have made adjustments to their schedules in advance of the work. The project’s construction calendar has been designed to align with the airport’s commercial air traffic, which means that much of the rehabilitation work will be conducted at night. Construction closures will occur throughout the summer months and the runway rehabilitation project is expected to be complete in early fall.

The airport’s runway 11-29 rehabilitation project is a comprehensive upgrade to the main runway and its taxiway connectors. The $13.5 million project also includes the rehabilitation of the runway lighting system, which includes runway lights and lighted directional signs. The runway rehabilitation project will not expand the runway or change any use of the property.

For more information about the runway rehabilitation project, including the most up-to-date construction timeline, visit https://www.sloairport.com/runway-rehabilitation-project/.

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport serves areas as far north as Southern Monterey County and as far south as Northern Santa Barbara County. The airport offers convenient access to and from the Central Coast. Residents and visitors have the choice of three commercial airlines with flights to several major U.S. hubs. The airport is also home to full-service general aviation and corporate facilities.

