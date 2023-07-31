‘Oz lives on’ with Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

– A new adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz” opened off-off-off Broadway on July 21 at the Paso Robles Youth Arts theatre. The remaining shows in the limited run are on August 4 and 5. Written by Amanda Thayer and directed by Claire Edmonds, the play reveals dark corners of the original novel that were previously unexamined, bringing them to life with melodramatic flair, an Edward Gorey-inspired set design, and snappy dialog spoken: “as only kids can deliver.” Its fresh take sheds warm light on the power of being yourself, the agency of young people, and the tenderness of chosen family.

Working with professional instructors in the safe, creative environment of Youth Arts, these budding actors are self-assured, joyful, and bring new life (and attitude) to characters we’ve seen many times before. Notably, Scarecrow and the Wizard also bring a physicality to their roles that screams personality and speaks without dialog.

The theatre is fully outfitted for professional-level productions. Sound, lighting, staging, scenic art, costumes, puppets, and props are surprisingly sophisticated for a nonprofit youth arts organization. Magically, the Wicked Witch of the West does melt. And the Wizard looms over the stage as a fearsome shapeshifter. The intrepid youth arts team puts its heart and soul into the production, including lighting designer Ryan Flores, sound designer Kody McNamara, and additional young thespians learning the ropes by helping out.

Details and tickets for remaining performances are available here, or call (805) 238-5825.

Cast list:

Samantha Lujano

Geovani Rendon

Alyssa Wayment

Lark White

Arielah Garcia

Kennedy Williams

Sto Thayer

Madilyn Lee

Amelia Baker

Jonah Bell

Colby Vock

Alexa Matthews

Nicholas Gonzales

