Paso Robles News|Saturday, April 30, 2022
You are here: Home » Community » Paint a tiny vase for Mother’s Day at Centennial Park
  • Follow Us!

Paint a tiny vase for Mother’s Day at Centennial Park 

Posted: 5:52 am, April 30, 2022 by News Staff
Centennial park paso robles

Centennial Park in Paso Robles.

Class happening Monday, May 2

– The public is invited to a special pre-Mother’s Day craft event happening at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. During this class, students will paint a mini, three-inch vase while sipping lemonade and enjoying cookies outdoors on the Centennial Park Patio. Once the vase is completed, students can choose flowers from a selection provided by the instructor to fill the vase.

tiny vase

The event is an all-ages activity, ages 2-7 may attend with help from an accompanying adult. If an adult will be attending to assist the child, only the child needs to be registered. The cost is $10 for registration plus a $20 supply fee. The event is happening Monday, May 2 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the Centennial Park patio.

Learn more and register here.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.