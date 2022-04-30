Paint a tiny vase for Mother’s Day at Centennial Park

Class happening Monday, May 2

– The public is invited to a special pre-Mother’s Day craft event happening at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. During this class, students will paint a mini, three-inch vase while sipping lemonade and enjoying cookies outdoors on the Centennial Park Patio. Once the vase is completed, students can choose flowers from a selection provided by the instructor to fill the vase.

The event is an all-ages activity, ages 2-7 may attend with help from an accompanying adult. If an adult will be attending to assist the child, only the child needs to be registered. The cost is $10 for registration plus a $20 supply fee. The event is happening Monday, May 2 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the Centennial Park patio.

Learn more and register here.

