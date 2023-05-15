Paint and lemonade parties for kids offered this summer

Classes feature art supplies, instruction, lemonade and music

– The City of Paso Robles Recreation Services Department and art teacher Stormy Capalare will team up to host upcoming paint and lemonade parties for kids, set to take place this summer. Three new upcoming sessions have been scheduled.

The first session, “Pineapple Summer,” will be held on June 14, followed by “Hot Air Balloon” on July 26, and “Koala Love” on August 30. All sessions will be conducted from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Centennial Park Meeting Room – Live Oak.

The paint parties aim to bring together children of all ages for a fun-filled art class that captures the spirit of summer. Participants will have the opportunity to unleash their creativity while sipping lemonade and enjoying lively music.

To cover the cost of art supplies, a $15 supply fee per person is required and payable to the instructor at the beginning of each class. Parents and children are welcome to paint together using a single canvas; in this case, only the child needs to be registered in this case.

Families with multiple children can take advantage of a $3 registration discount for additional members.

Children between the ages of 4 and 7 are encouraged to attend the paint parties with the assistance of a participating adult. This allows younger children to fully engage in the artistic process and receive guidance from their accompanying parent or guardian.

For more information or to register, click here.

