Paint Party happening at Iron Oaks Winery this Saturday

Paint a pumpkin and sip local wine just before Halloween

– Paint Party SLO and Iron Oaks Winery will be hosting a Paint and Sip event on Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m. Join in and paint a pumpkin while sipping local wine, just in time for Halloween! Beginner artists are welcome and no prior art experience is necessary. Participants will be led step by step through the featured painting, but may also get creative.

Iron Oaks Winery is located downtown Paso Robles at 1346 Railroad St. Tickets can be purchased through the winery by calling (805) 257-8041.

