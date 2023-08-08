Painted Red performing at Atascadero Saturdays in the Park

– The City of Atascadero is gearing up for the next upcoming concert as a part of the 2023 Saturdays in the Park Summer Concert Series. The next band performing on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Bandstand will be Painted Red.

Painted Red is made up of five musicians all local to San Luis Obispo County. Bob, Jeff, and Tony are retired firefighters who have known and worked with each other for thirty years and together created Painted Red. Robyn, the violinist and vocalist, works as a nurse and Terri, a vocalist, works as an HR consultant. The band is comprised of two acoustic guitars, two harmonicas, a violin, percussion instruments, and five vocals.

Painted Red offers quality renditions of classic rock hits from artists like the Eagles, Neil Young, America, CSN, Johnny Cash, and the like.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Bear City Social and Paradise Shaved Ice selling concert fare.

Remaining concerts:

Aug. 12: Painted Red Music (Classic Rock)

Aug. 26: The Cinders Blues Band (Blues)

Concerts are free to the public and everyone is encouraged to bring a blanket, low-back chair, and the entire family to relish the warm summer evenings in Atascadero.

For more information, go to www.VisitAtascadero.com/events, or call (805) 470-3360.

