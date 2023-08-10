Pajama Movie Night returns to Park Cinemas with Singin’ in the Rain

– On Sunday, Sept. 3, the community is invited to come and enjoy the 1951 classic, “Singin’ in the Rain” starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, and Debbie Reynolds in performances unmatched on the big screen at 7 p.m. at Park Cinemas in Downtown Paso Robles as part of the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association’s Pajama Movie Night.

Popcorn and soda are included in a $12 ticket. The event starts at 7 p.m., and seating is assigned when tickets are purchased from Park Cinemas, located at 1100 Pine Street, Paso Robles.

About the movie

When the transition is being made from silent films to “talkies,” everyone has trouble adapting. Don and Lina have been cast repeatedly as a romantic couple, but when their latest film is remade into a musical, only Don has the voice for the new singing part. After a lot of practice with a diction coach, Lina still sounds terrible, and Kathy, a bright young aspiring actress, is hired to record over her voice.

Tickets are limited and may be purchased now for $12 per person at the Park Cinemas box office or at ParkCinemas.com. For more information call (805) 238-4103. Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover are accepted.

