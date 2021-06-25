Pancho Barraza coming to the Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 1

–The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Latino fan-favorite Pancho Barraza has been confirmed to perform in concert on Thursday, July 29. The show will begin with a special performance from Cuisillos at 7:30 p.m. Pancho Barraza’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and will mark his first-ever appearance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $50.50 (General Admission seating) and $72.50 (Reserved seating) and will go on sale Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. online only at www.MidStateFair.com. Tickets will be delivered electronically within 15 days of purchase. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible once they go on sale. In following state and county safety guidelines, overall capacity for the show has been reduced and is expected to sell very quickly. The State of California strongly recommends that guests be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering.

Francisco Javier Barraza Rodríguez, whom everyone knows as Pancho Barraza, is originally from Juan José Ríos, Sinaloa, Mexico. At the age of 22, while he was a music teacher in the high school in the town of Villa Unión, he started professionally as a vocalist and bassist when he was part of the versatile group Karisma. At the same time, he was a member of the choir of the village church.

His talent and gift for composing led him years later to be part of Banda Los Recoditos, where he became their main voice, standing out with his own songs. In addition, he was the creator of the romantic style in band music and that is how Recoditos begins to sound on the radio stations of the Pacific thanks to the songs of Pancho Barraza.

His concern to create and the confidence that he has as a singer, composer, and musician was so great that in 1995 he separated from Los Recoditos to launch himself as a soloist and formed his own band, which he baptized with the name of “Santa María.” From then on, the names of Pancho Barraza and his band Santa María began to be heard with great insistence throughout the Pacific and part of the United States.

Pancho Barraza was so popular with his albums that the venues where he performed were always full to bursting, for which he deservedly earned the title of “The idol of the multitudes.” After 8 years of being absent in the world of music, Pancho Barraza, resumed his career from the hand of his record company RB Music, releasing his record material “Stronger than ever,” from which songs such as “Yo estaba Solo,” “Nunca cambies,” and “Que te paso,” which became hits in Mexico and the American Union.

His return to the stages has been a success, selling out shows in some of the most important venues in the Mexican Republic and the United States prove it, as evidenced by the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, the Rosemont Theater in Chicago, Illinois, The Monumental Plaza de Toros de Tijuana, and Auditorio Telmex to mention some, without leaving aside that during the National Fair of San Marcos Aguascalientes and the October Festivities held in Guadalajara, Jalisco has been the highest-grossing artist of the Palenques.

This 2021 Pancho Barraza celebrates 30 years of a successful artistic career and will celebrate it with an album entitled “30 Anniversary, 30 Songs, 30 Duets,” where he has the collaboration of great friends and colleagues. He began his new tour of 30 Anniversary in the United States where he entertains his public along with over 50 talents on stage from full Banda, Mariachi, and dancers.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – August 1 and this year they’re celebrating their 75th Anniversary.

